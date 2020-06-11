Jun 11, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Lloyd Wharton Walmsley - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi there. Good afternoon, good evening, depending on where you are calling in from. This is Lloyd Walmsley from the Deutsche Bank internet research team. We're excited to have Elliot Jordan, the CFO of Farfetch, presenting today. Elliot, thanks a lot for being here virtually.



Elliot Jordan - Farfetch Limited - CFO



Thanks, Lloyd. Very excited to be here, so pleasure.



Lloyd Wharton Walmsley - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. So Elliot is going to go through a set of slides to start with. We've left some time for Q&A after the slides. During Q&A, I'll start with some questions, and we encourage those of you from the audience to send in some questions via the conference portal. With that, I will turn it over to you, Elliot, to go through some slides. Excited to hear more about the update and the story of Farfetch.



Elliot Jordan - Farfetch Limited - CFO



Thanks,