Dearest friends from the media, dear investors, good afternoon to you all. I want to thank you all for taking your time from your busy schedule to attend the 2023 interim results announcement seminar of Geely. Especially, I want to thank over 200 investors and media friends who come on site to the Research Institute of Geely Automotive Holdings to witness what is going on here, and I'm looking forward to your comments and suggestions. My name is Chiu Yeung. I'm the moderator of today's session.



Now, let me introduce to you the management officials attending today's event. They are respectively Mr. Daniel Li, CEO of Geely Holdings and also Executive Director of Geely Auto Holdings; President of Geely Auto Group, Andy An, and also Executive Director of Geely Auto Holdings Company Limited and CEO of Zeekr; Mr. Gui Sheng Yue, Executive Director and President of Geely Auto Holdings Company Limited; Mr. Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto and Executive Director of Geely Auto Holdings Company Limited; and Senior Executive Vice President Dai Qing, Ron Dai, also