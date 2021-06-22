Genus PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 22, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Stephen Wilson - Genus plc - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to the Genus Capital Markets Event 2021. We really appreciate you spending some time with us, and we hope that you find these sessions we have for you this afternoon engaging and informative. We've got a series of presentations for you today which members of our Genus executive leadership team will be making, and we're going to have the whole team present for a live question-and-answer session after the presentations.



I'm going to pass over the usual disclaimer slide and move to a chart here which tries to put into context what we're going to be talking about today. Those of you who followed the company for some time are probably familiar with how we've talked about our business model, which you see on the right. At its center is the delivery of genetic improvement. That's our core focus. And it's illustrated on this chart by the genetic distribution curve, which you can see here shifting to the right. Today, we do this in 3 protein markets: pork, dairy and beef. And we achieve this genetic improvement through our R&D activities