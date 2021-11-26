Nov 26, 2021 / 09:45AM GMT

Tomas Otterbeck - Redeye AB, Research Division - Analyst



So great to see you in real life.



Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO



You, too. It's strange to be in a big room with actual people.



Tomas Otterbeck - Redeye AB, Research Division - Analyst



Yes, I see some people. Great. You can -- the stage is yours.



Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO



Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Well, yes, thanks for having us. So my name is Stefan, I'm the CFO of G5 Entertainment. I assume that everyone -- no one sees the presentation maybe.



But to start, G5, we are a developer and publisher of free-to-play games. We've been around since 2001. So we actually celebrated our 20th anniversary in October which was a milestone. Unfortunately, I forgot the 20th anniversary hoodie, so you can see that today. But I promise you