G5 Entertainment AB (publ) - Investor Day Transcript

Dec 08, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Simon JÃ¶nsson - ABG Sundal Collier Introduce - Analyst



Welcome back. My name is Simon JÃ¶nsson. I'm an analyst covering tech and gaming here at ABG. Next up on today's agenda, we have the CFO of G5, Stefan Wikstrand. Stefan will hold the presentation of the company and after which, I will host a short Q&A. With that said, Stefan, I'll leave the floor to you.



Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO



Thank you very much, and thanks for having us. So my name is Stefan. I'm the CFO of G5 Entertainment. And for those of you who haven't seen us before, so G5 is a developer and publisher of casual free-to-play games for tablet, smartphones, but also personal computers. We operate in the global environment within the gaming space, but also, we are a global company. So we are headquartered here in Stockholm and listed here on the Stockholm -- on NASDAQ Stockholm. We've been listed in Sweden since 2006 and on the regulated market since 2014.



We have the majority of our