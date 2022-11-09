Q3 2022 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO



Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Thank you, Stefan. And just as a reminder, my name is Vlad Suglobov. I'm the CEO of G5 Entertainment. And Stefan Wikstrand is our CFO, who began the presentation. We'll take about 15 minutes to go through the slides and then we can move on to questions and answers and we will open the line for questions. So I'll start by giving you some of the highlights from this morning's report. If we can move on to the next slide. Revenue was SEK 360 million, which is up 10% year-over-year. But if we look at it in USD terms, it's down 10% and it was essentially flat in