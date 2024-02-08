Feb 08, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-CFO



So welcome to our year-end report presentation, you will be in listen and view mode only at the beginning of the call. So you're making video are disabled, but you can ask a question during the presentation typing a question in the Q&A box, and we'll also open up for verbal questions after the presentation, of course. And with those words, I will hand over to our CEO, Vlad Suglobov.



Vlad Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder and CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q4 and financial year 2023 results call will take around 15 minutes to run through the presentation of the results and then as usual, we will open the line up for questions.



Sorry, I'm not going to go negative, be able to participate through the video today. So, starting with the results, the brief overview of this morning's report, our revenue was SEK317 million, which is 13% lower than last year in Swedish krona and 12% lower in USD terms