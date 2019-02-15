Q4 2018 Gold Fields Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Nicholas John Holland - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. And good afternoon, or good morning, ladies and gentlemen, wherever you may be in the world today. Thanks for joining us to discuss our results for the year ended 31 December. I've got Paul here, our CFO, as well as Avishkar and Tom from our Investor Relations team.



2018 marked the second year of the reinvestment program embarked upon by the company during the latter stages of '16. Having spend total project capital of $500 million over the past 2 years, mainly on Damang and Gruyere, 2 new mines in the group essentiality, Gold Fields is now on track to ensure that our international operations will be producing 2 million ounces a year for the next decade. This milestone is expected to be reached