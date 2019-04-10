Apr 10, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Presentation
Apr 10, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Avishkar Nagaser
Gold Fields Limited - EVP of IR & Corporate Affairs
* Diego Huete Verdugo
* Francois Swanepoel
* Max Combes
Gold Fields Limited - Gold Fields Chile Country Manager & Director Project of Salares Norte
* Nicholas John Holland
Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Nicholas John Holland - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Should I say good afternoon, depending on where you are in the world today. We are here to talk about the feasibility study that was recently completed at Salares Norte, a major project in the Gold Fields Group in Chile.
Joining me today, I have Lucho Rivera, who is the Regional Head of South America; I have Avishkar Nagaser, who is Investor Relations Manager; I have Max Combes, who is the Project Director on Salares Norte; Francois Swanepoel, who is the Technical Manager on the project; and also,
