* Avishkar Nagaser

Gold Fields Limited - EVP of IR & Corporate Affairs

* Diego Huete Verdugo

* Francois Swanepoel

* Max Combes

Gold Fields Limited - Gold Fields Chile Country Manager & Director Project of Salares Norte

* Nicholas John Holland

Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Nicholas John Holland - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Should I say good afternoon, depending on where you are in the world today. We are here to talk about the feasibility study that was recently completed at Salares Norte, a major project in the Gold Fields Group in Chile.



Joining me today, I have Lucho Rivera, who is the Regional Head of South America; I have Avishkar Nagaser, who is Investor Relations Manager; I have Max Combes, who is the Project Director on Salares Norte; Francois Swanepoel, who is the Technical Manager on the project; and also,