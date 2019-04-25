Q1 2019 Gold Fields Ltd Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Nicholas John Holland - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good afternoon or good morning, depending on where you are in the world today. Thanks for joining us for a brief update on our quarter 1 2019 operating performance.



Over the past 2 years, Gold Fields has been focused on reinvesting into the business with 2019 expected to be the inflection point as project capital decreases and the new projects start to contribute to the group.



The key motivation behind the investment focus has been to ensure that our portfolio of mines continues to generate cash into the future sustainably. Whilst at the same time lowering our costs and extending the mine lives. Having spent total project capital in excess of USD 500 million over the past 2 years primarily on Damang