Apr 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gold Fields Limited Quarter 1 2019 Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Nick Holland. Please go ahead sir.
Nicholas John Holland - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, and good afternoon or good morning, depending on where you are in the world today. Thanks for joining us for a brief update on our quarter 1 2019 operating performance.
Over the past 2 years, Gold Fields has been focused on reinvesting into the business with 2019 expected to be the inflection point as project capital decreases and the new projects start to contribute to the group.
The key motivation behind the investment focus has been to ensure that our portfolio of mines continues to generate cash into the future sustainably. Whilst at the same time lowering our costs and extending the mine lives. Having spent total project capital in excess of USD 500 million over the past 2 years primarily on Damang
Q1 2019 Gold Fields Ltd Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Apr 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...