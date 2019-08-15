Q2 2019 Gold Fields Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Nicholas John Holland - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon or good morning, ladies and gents, depending on where you are in the world today. I'm joined by Paul Schmidt, as always, our CFO. I've also got Avishkar Nagaser with me today. Thank you for joining us on the call to discuss Gold Fields' half year results for 2019. I'd like to make a few brief comments, and then we'll open it up for questions.



I'm pleased to report that after a 2-year reinvestment period, Gold Fields turned net cash positive in the first half of 2019, which is earlier than when we thought we would, generating $49 million for the 6 months. We actually expected this would be negative for this first half. So it's a nice surprise for us.



We