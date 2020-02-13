Q4 2019 Gold Fields Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Avishkar Nagaser

Gold Fields Limited - EVP of IR & Corporate Affairs

* Nicholas John Holland

Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Paul A. Schmidt

Gold Fields Limited - Financial Director, CFO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Adrian Spencer Hammond

SBG Securities (Proprietary) Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Leroy Mnguni

HSBC, Research Division - Analyst of Metals and Mining

* Shilan Modi

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director & Equity Research Analyst

* Ian Cruickshanks

South Africa Institute of Race Relations - Chief Economist



Avishkar Nagaser - Gold Fields Limited - EVP of IR & Corporate Affairs



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Can we get started, please? Good morning,