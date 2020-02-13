Q4 2019 Gold Fields Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Avishkar Nagaser
Gold Fields Limited - EVP of IR & Corporate Affairs
* Nicholas John Holland
Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Paul A. Schmidt
Gold Fields Limited - Financial Director, CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Adrian Spencer Hammond
SBG Securities (Proprietary) Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Leroy Mnguni
HSBC, Research Division - Analyst of Metals and Mining
* Shilan Modi
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director & Equity Research Analyst
* Ian Cruickshanks
South Africa Institute of Race Relations - Chief Economist
=====================
Avishkar Nagaser - Gold Fields Limited - EVP of IR & Corporate Affairs
Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Can we get started, please? Good morning,
Feb 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
