Q4 2019 Gold Fields Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020

Gold Fields Limited's Full Year of 2019 Results Conference Call.



Nicholas John Holland - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody. I'm just going to give a very brief introduction because the results have obviously been out for almost 24 hours. So I'm sure you've all studied the numbers for '19.



I think it's important to say that we've had a good year where production exceeded the upper end of our guidance. For the year, costs are rather well controlled. We brought Gruyere into production and ramped it up pretty quickly. Damang has made further progress. It's nice to see 9 mines in the group out of 9 mines all cash positive. So that's a nice achievement. We've taken over $300 million of the debt during the last year. So it's put us in a strong position. We've decided to go ahead with Salares Norte. As