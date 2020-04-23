Q1 2020 Gold Fields Ltd Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gold Fields Q1 Operating Update. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Nick Holland. Please go ahead, sir.



Nicholas John Holland - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Claudia, and good afternoon or good morning to everyone wherever you might be in the world today. First of all, we hope that you're safe. Various countries around the world are experiencing lockdowns in one form or another, so we hope that we all go through this. As with most things in life, this will pass. The important thing is we want to be safe and healthy through it. I'm going to talk briefly about the high-level numbers. I'll talk briefly then about the pandemic and the impact so far on us. And then I'll just quickly run through each of the mines and give you some salient features.



So high level for the quarter, we've done 537,000 ounces at all-in costs of $1,060, 1-0-6-0, per ounce. What I can say is we're