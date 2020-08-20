Q2 2020 Gold Fields Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Nicholas John Holland - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon or good morning, everybody, depending on where you are in the world today. We'd like to take you through the highlights of our first half year results for 2020, that is up to the 6 months to June.



In the presentation here, you can see I've shown you a slide of some wind turbines and a solar farm. This comes from our Agnew gold mine in Western Australia, where we've recently completed a micro grid, which, on a good day, gives us almost 100% of energy from renewables. So a great project for us, and it's going to enable us to reduce our carbon footprint to make an impact in terms of climate change, and I think it provides a very good working model for us to consider elsewhere in the group. Given the fact that ESG issues are now fully incorporated into business planning and integrated into decision-making, we thought it would be good just to, again, share with you what has been widely regarded as one of the most successful prototypes of what a renewable project can be, combining gas, wind, battery and solar, so