Nov 12, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Gold Field's operating update for the September 2020 quarter conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Nick Holland. Please go ahead, sir.
Nicholas John Holland - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everybody, or good morning, depending on where you are in the world today. I'm joined by Paul Schmidt, our Chief Financial Officer; and also Avishkar Nagaser, our Executive Head of Investor Relations. As some of you might have seen, we put out our quarter 3 bridged results this morning. As you know, during the intervening quarters between the half year and the year-end, we give a bridged operating information. We don't give a full financial information. But of course, we'll provide full financials again when we give the year-end results in February.
I'd like to start by just describing briefly what we've done on COVID. And I think if you'll look at
Q3 2020 Gold Fields Ltd Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Nov 12, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
