Gold Fields Ltd Announcement Of New CEO Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gold Fields announcement of the new Chief Executive Officer. (Operator Instructions) Also note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Gold Fields' Chairperson, Ms. Cheryl Carolus. Please go ahead.



Cheryl Ann Carolus - Gold Fields Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairperson



Thank you very much, Chris. Well, ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to a very happy occasion for us. As you all know that the CEO of Gold Fields, Mr. Nick Holland, is due for retirement this year, and the Board has conducted a global search in this process. And on our behalf, this process was led by the Deputy Chair of the Board, Rick Menell, with the oversight of our Nominations and Governance Committee. But the Board has now concluded its search, and we are very pleased to announce that today, we, in fact, have signed on Chris Griffith as the successor to Mr. Holland. And of course, we're very pleased because Chris is well known to you. And his CV is available from Gold Fields