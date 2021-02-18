Feb 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Nicholas John Holland - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everybody, or good morning, wherever you might be in the world today, and welcome to the year-end results of Gold Fields for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Joining me today are Paul Schmidt, our CFO, as always; and Avishkar Nagaser, our Head of Investor Relations.
If you look at the presentation in front of you, you can see a photograph there of Salares Norte. Given the fact that this project is now beginning to advance, we thought it'd be good to give you a snapshot of what it looks like. And we've got a few other photographs we'll show you later in the presentation. And as I'll indicate to you, we're making good progress on this project, and 2021 is going to be a big year for us in terms of advancing this project.
Moving on, forward-looking statements. I won't dwell on that. I'll leave that to you.
Going on to the highlights on Slide 3. I think it's worth starting with COVID. Like most companies in our space and even in general business, we've all been impacted by COVID to
Q4 2020 Gold Fields Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...