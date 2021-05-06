Q1 2021 Gold Fields Ltd Operating Update Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Christopher Ivan Griffith - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks. Hi. Good afternoon and good morning, depending, I guess, where you are in the world today. It's a great pleasure that I present my first operational update as the CEO of Gold Fields. However, it is deeply saddening that it's within my first month in office, we lost one of our colleagues at South Deep mine in a mining incident. Our heartfelt condolences once again go out to Vumile Mgcine's family, friends and colleagues at South Deep operation. Tragic events like this serve as a hard reminder of the risks involved in our business and reinvigorate our resolve to achieve 0 harm in the workplace.



Notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19 during the first quarter particularly at our Cerro Corona and South Deep