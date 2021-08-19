Q2 2021 Gold Fields Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Christopher Ivan Griffith - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Hi. Good morning, good afternoon and good evening to Gold Fields interim results presentation for 2021.



I'm going to be taking you through just first on the -- just the agenda for today. So firstly, I'll be running through the highlights, safety and sustainability and operations. I'll then hand over to Paul Schmidt, our CFO. And then after that, we'll quickly wrap up with an update on Salares Norte and conclusion.



So ladies and gents, first, just a few highlights for the first half of this year. As usual, we'll go into much more detail and in-depth conversations over the next -- over the course of the presentation, picking up more detail on these highlights.



Firstly, we had one fatality, which was a shadow over our improving safety performance. We lost one of our colleagues, Vumile Mgcine, at our South Deep operation in April. We had a 30% year-on-year improvement in our total safety recordable rates. We're very, very pleased with that performance. We continued the great work that Gold Fields has