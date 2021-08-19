Aug 19, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Christopher Ivan Griffith - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Hi. Good morning, good afternoon and good evening to Gold Fields interim results presentation for 2021.
I'm going to be taking you through just first on the -- just the agenda for today. So firstly, I'll be running through the highlights, safety and sustainability and operations. I'll then hand over to Paul Schmidt, our CFO. And then after that, we'll quickly wrap up with an update on Salares Norte and conclusion.
So ladies and gents, first, just a few highlights for the first half of this year. As usual, we'll go into much more detail and in-depth conversations over the next -- over the course of the presentation, picking up more detail on these highlights.
Firstly, we had one fatality, which was a shadow over our improving safety performance. We lost one of our colleagues, Vumile Mgcine, at our South Deep operation in April. We had a 30% year-on-year improvement in our total safety recordable rates. We're very, very pleased with that performance. We continued the great work that Gold Fields has
Q2 2021 Gold Fields Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...