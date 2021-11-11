Q3 2021 Gold Fields Ltd Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Christopher Ivan Griffith - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Chris. Hi. Good afternoon and good morning to everyone who's on the call.



Starting first with safety, we're really pleased again to report that we had no fatal incidents at our operations in the third quarter. However, we did report 3 serious injuries. If there's something positive to be taken about that is that the 3 serious injuries is actually quite low impact. They are 2 slips and fall and a dropped pipe on a foot. So it demonstrates that the severity of our injuries is decreasing, which is good to report. As we continue to strive for 0 harm, it's also pleasing to note that we have a number of operations, Tarkwa, Damang, Agnew, all of which have incurred no injuries during the whole year-to-date.