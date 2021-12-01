Gold Fields Ltd ESG Charter Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Christopher Ivan Griffith - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen or good morning or good evening, depending on where you are in the world. Welcome to Gold Fields 2030 ESG Priorities and Targets. With me in the room, I've got our Head of Investor Relations, Avishkar Nagaser and I've also got our Sustainable Development Head, Andrew Parsons, and they're, of course, here to answer all the difficult questions.



As always, I draw your attention to our forward-looking statements which now includes some provisions around ESG.



So what we plan to discuss today is just, firstly, very briefly where we operate, for those that are not familiar with the company. We have updated and renewed our purpose, vision, values and strategy. We've got a very short summary, put them on a page. I'll share that with you. And then we also very briefly are going to run through our ESG journey to date. But then the majority of the presentation is going to be focused on the 6 key priorities in our ESG charter and our 2030 targets.



You can see that we have got 3