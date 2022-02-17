Q4 2021 Gold Fields Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Christopher Ivan Griffith - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



(presentation)



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Gold Fields' 2021 financial year results. With me during the presentation today is Paul Schmidt, our CFO, and Avishkar Nagaser, who is our Head of Investor Relations.



As always, we provide a forward-looking statement. This time, the forward-looking statement includes comments around ESG.



This is the agenda for today. I'm going to be talking through a little bit about our purpose, vision and strategy, highlights for the 2021. I'll talk you through some ESG components, then operations. I'll hand over to Paul, who will take us through the financials. And then I'll do an update on Salares Norte and then provide a conclusion, also our guidance for 2021 and beyond.



So I thought I'd share with you an update on the company's purpose, vision and strategy that we concluded during the course of last year. So first opportunity I've had to be able to share some of that with you. Firstly, we got feedback from our staff, from our executive team and