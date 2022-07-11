Jul 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Christopher Ivan Griffith - Gold Fields Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Hi, good afternoon and good morning, ladies and gents. Welcome to Gold Fields presentation titled, A Combination for Long-term Value Creation, the acquisition of Yamana Gold. So this is an update to the market. Firstly, I draw your attention, as always, to the disclaimers, and you'll see that in the back of the presentation.



Today on the presentation, it will be myself but also Lucho Rivera, who's the Executive Vice President of our Americas region; and also Dr. Matt Crawford, who's our Head of Exploration. And so we're going to talk in -- there's a section of the presentation where we're going to ask both Lucho and Matt to give us a bit more information and just to share with us some of the things that they've seen in the -- as they went through the due diligence. And they're also going to share some of the potential that they see in the combination of the assets for Yamana.



Also joining us on the line is Peter Marrone, the Executive Chairman of Yamana Gold, who's going to share with us after I run through an