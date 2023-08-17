Half Year 2023 Gold Fields Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Martin Preece - Gold Fields Limited - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and good evening to those in other parts of the world. Thank you for joining us at the Gold Fields H1 '23 Results Presentation. Myself and Paul will be taking you through the slides.



I think, before I start, I want to touch on the announcement we made about Paul giving the Board intention his request to go on early retirement, which we've put in the book and the results this morning. Paul has been with the company since 1996, has been a loyal servant and has done the company really well. I think you've seen the transformation of this company being a South African narrow-reef base sort of miner to a globally diverse gold miner. He's been the CFO for the last 15 years, 14 years of which he has been an Executive Director of the company.



I think [we] simply [are] -- [got to know] all over the last 6.5, 7 years and has been key in helping us at South Deep -- to get South Deep around the corner and over the hill. And more recently, as a fact and his interim role, I think Paul has provided significant