Gold Fields announces Mike Fraser as its new CEO Transcript

Oct 09, 2023 / 08:52PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gold Fields market & media call with the Chairman of Board and incoming CEO. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Yunus Suleman. Please go ahead, sir.



Yunus G. H. Suleman - Gold Fields Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairperson



Thank you, Irene, and good afternoon to all of you, and thank you for joining us in this afternoon important announcement. As you would have seen this morning, we actually published at SENS appointing Mike Fraser as the incoming CEO effective 1 January 2024. And I'm delighted to be sitting in the Boardroom at Gold Fields in the corporate office with Mike on my right-hand side and Jongisa and Thomas on corporate communications team and this is a great opportunity for us to introduce Mike to the global, let's call it, media and market.



We're really delighted that Mike accepted our offer and that we are really in a position to welcome him the new year. As you know, Martin has been the interim