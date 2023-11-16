Q3 2023 Gold Fields Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Martin Preece - Gold Fields Limited - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Irene, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for making the time to join us for our Q3 operational update for Gold Fields. I'm just going to run with some brief introductory comments, just touching on what is in the book. I think just starting with health, safety and well-being. Tragically, we lost a colleague during the quarter at Tarkwa in a safety-related incident on one of our waste dumps. And again, on behalf of Gold Fields and the executives, we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and colleagues of our colleague that has succumbed to his injuries.



We did touch on it in August, the Elizabeth Broderick review, which we had rolled out across our business, and we are busy