Gold Fields Ltd Galiano Gold Inc M&A Call Transcript

Dec 21, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Judy, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Galiano Gold Inc. conference call. (Operator Instructions). Mr. Matt Badylak, President and CEO of Galiano Gold, you may begin your conference.



Matt Badylak - Galiano Gold Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking time to join us on the call this morning. With me today, I have Matthew Freeman, our CFO; Makus Felderer, our SVP of Corporate Development. Before I begin, I'd like to direct you to the forward-looking statements on Slide 1. We will be making forward-looking statements and referring to non-IFRS measures during the call. Please refer to the cautionary notes and risk disclosures in our press release from this morning as well as this slide of the accompanying webcast presentation.



The slide deck will be available on our website at galianogold.com, along with a press release in our most recent 2023 AIF and the Q3 MD&A. All dollar