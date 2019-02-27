Q4 2018 GN Store Nord A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Peter Justesen - GN Store Nord A/S-VP of IR&Treasury



Welcome all to GN's full year 2018 conference call following our release this morning, Danish time, of our 2018 annual report. Thank you all for dialing in. We are thrilled to be here and to have you on the call today.



Participating on the call today is RenÃ© Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio; Jakob Gudbrand, CEO of GN Hearing; Marcus Desimoni, CFO of Store Nord; and myself, Peter Justesen from IR and Treasury.



Today's conference call is expected to last about 1 hour in total. First, as always, we'll go through the presentation, which has been uploaded to gn.com about 1 hour ago. The agenda for the presentation is, first Marcus will start us off with group financial highlights; then a word from Jakob, our new CEO of GN Hearing; then Marcus will provide an update on GN Hearing; and RenÃ© will afterwards update us on GN Audio; and we will circle back to Marcus for financial guidance; after that, as always, we have time for Q&A.



And with that short introduction, it is my