Q2 2019 GN Store Nord A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Morten Toft - GN Store Nord A/S-VP - IR and Treasury



Hello. Welcome all to GN's Q2 2019 Conference Call, following our release this morning, Danish Time of GN's Q2 report. Thank you all for dialing in. We are extremely excited to be here and have you all on the call today. Participating on the call is RenÃ© Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio; Jakob Gudbrand, CEO of GN Hearing; Marcus Desimoni, CFO of GN Store Nord; and myself, Morten Toft, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury.



Today's conference call is expected to last about an hour. First, we'll go through the presentation we have uploaded on our website gn.com.



The agenda for the presentation itself is that Marcus will start off with financial highlights, then Jakob will provide an update on GN Hearing, RenÃ© will then provide an update on GN Audio, after which we will go back to Marcus for an update on financial guidance. After that, we'll hand over to Q&A with questions from the queue.



And with that brief introduction, I'm extremely happy to hand over to Marcus.



