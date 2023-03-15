GN Store Nord A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Per Wold-Olsen -



[Interpreted] Dark Rock and tea. It's 10:00 and I'd like to welcome you to the Annual General Meeting 2023 of GN Store Nord. You will know that I am Per Wold-Olsen and I am still but not for a long time, Chairman of the Board of GN.



First of all, I'd like to welcome you to one of the world's most innovative companies. Actually, we are #3 in the world when it comes to innovation in 2023 and when in the field of consumer electronics. Recently, we were appointed one of the world's most innovative businesses in consumer electronics by the renowned U.S. magazine, Fast Company. It was our earbud hearing aid Jabra Enhance Plus, developed in a collaborative effort between GN Hearing and GN Audio, which took us to the third place better than companies such as Apple, Samsung and LG. When it comes to ranking, we overtook them. And we're proud of this.



I'd also like to welcome, of course, all the shareholders having turned up in the flesh to attend the meeting and also to those who follow us online. Welcome also to the members of the Board and Klaus Holse, who is a