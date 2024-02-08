Feb 08, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
Rune Sandager - GN Store Nord A/S-Head of Investor Relations
Hello, and welcome to GN's Full Year 2023 Conference Call. Participating on the call today is Group CEO, Peter Karlstromer; Group CFO, Soren Jelert; and myself, Rune Sandager, Head of Investor Relations.
Today's presentation is expected to last about 20 minutes, after which we will turn to the Q&A session. You can find the presentation uploaded on gn.com. During the presentation, Peter will provide an update on the group performance for the year, after which, Soren will provide a deep dive on the key financials and guidance for '24.
And with that brief introduction, I'm happy to hand over to Peter and the group highlights.
Peter Karlstromer - GN Store Nord A/S-Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Rune. Starting on Slide 4. I'm happy to say that we've been delivering very well, thanks to strong execution across our business activities and functions. In GN Hearing, we gained significant market share leading to 13%
Q4 2023 GN Store Nord A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 08, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...