Genocea Biosciences, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Genocea's GEN-009 ASCO Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Dan Ferry of LifeSci Advisors. Please proceed.



Daniel Ferry - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD & Relationship Manager



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Earlier today, we issued a press release with some of the highlights on the GEN-009 clinical data presented at ASCO on Saturday morning. This release is available at genocea.com under the Investors tab.



During the call today, Chip Clark, Genocea's President and CEO; Dr. Jessica Flechtner, Genocea's Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. Tom Davis, Genocea's Chief Medical Officer, will be discussing these results in detail with accompanying slides. After the prepared remarks, we will open up the call for Q&A.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call relating to Genocea's expected future