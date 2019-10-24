Q3 2019 Genocea Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Genocea Biosciences Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Dan Ferry, Managing Director at LifeSci Advisors. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel Ferry - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD & Relationship Manager



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Earlier today, we issued a press release that outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. This release is available at genocea.com under the Investors tab.



During the call today, Chip Clark, President and CEO, will provide a corporate update; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Diantha Duvall, will review the financial results. After the prepared remarks, we will open up the call for Q&A and Chip; Diantha; Tom Davis, Chief Medical Officer; and Jessica Flechtner, Chief Scientific Officer, will then be available to answer your questions.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that