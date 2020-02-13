Q4 2019 Genocea Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Genocea Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Dan Ferry. Go ahead, sir.



Daniel Ferry - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD & Relationship Manager



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Earlier today, we issued a press release that outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. This release is available at genocea.com under the Investors tab.



During the call today, Chip Clark, President and CEO, will provide a brief corporate update. And the company's Chief Financial Officer, Diantha Duvall, will review the financial results. After their prepared remarks, we will open up the call for Q&A. And Chip; Diantha; Tom Davis, Genocea's Chief Medical Officer; and Jessica Flechtner, Genocea's Chief Scientific Officer will then be available to answer your questions.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements made during this