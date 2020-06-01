Genocea Biosciences Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 01, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. Our host for today's call is Kenneth Bate, Chairman. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Bate. You may begin, sir.



Kenneth M. Bate - Genocea Biosciences, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning and welcome. Thank you for being with us today. We greatly appreciate your interest in Genocea. I would like to call the Genocea Biosciences, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders to order. I'm Kenneth Bate, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. I will serve as Chair of today's meeting and Diantha Duvall, our Chief Financial Officer, will serve as Secretary. We are delighted to be hosting our virtual meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our stockholders, while supporting everyone's health and well-being.



I would like to introduce the other members of the Board who have joined: Ali Behbahani; Katrine Bosley; William Chip Clark; Ronald Cooper; Michael Higgins; Howard Mayer; Gisela Schwab; and George