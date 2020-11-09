Genocea Biosciences, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

First, GEN-009 appears to be working. We reported on an early signal months ago and now with more patients and with longer follow-up, we think the signal is clearer. Second, targets do matter. Here is that ATLAS