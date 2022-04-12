Apr 12, 2022 / 06:15PM GMT

Gil Blum - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst



Good afternoon, and welcome to day 2 of the Annual Needham & Company Healthcare Conference. My name is Gil Blum and I am a senior biotech analyst here at Needham & Company, covering the immuno-oncology and gene therapy subsectors.



It is my pleasure to have with me today Chip Clark, the CEO of Genocea. (Conference Instructions) And with that, Chip, you have the stage.



Chip Clark - Genocea Biosciences, Inc. - President & CEO



Thanks, Gil, and thank you to Needham for the opportunity to represent my colleagues back here in Cambridge, Massachusetts at Genocea where we will talk today about our work to develop next-generation neoantigen-targeted cancer immunotherapies. I will be making forward-looking statements today and so please be mindful of that fact.



Here is our story in a nutshell. We believe that our products are differentiated because they are designed that way. We have built the company around what we believe to be a differentiated neoantigen discovery platform that we call ATLAS.