Q3 2022 Giga-tronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Giga-tronics Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Cheryl, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to John Regazzi. Sir, you may begin.



John R. Regazzi - Giga-tronics Incorporated - CEO, Secretary & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our fiscal '22 third quarter earnings call. I'm John Regazzi, the company's CEO. And I'm joined today by [Maya Chai], our Corporate Controller; and Dr. Lutz Henckels, our Executive VP, CFO and Chief Operating Officer.



Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that this conference call may include forward-looking statements, including statements about future results of operations and margins, future orders, growth and shipments. Actual results may differ significantly due to risks and uncertainties such as delays with manufacturing and orders for our products and services, receipt or timing of future orders, cancellation or deferrals of existing