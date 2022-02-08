Feb 08, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Giga-tronics Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Cheryl, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to John Regazzi. Sir, you may begin.
John R. Regazzi - Giga-tronics Incorporated - CEO, Secretary & Director
Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our fiscal '22 third quarter earnings call. I'm John Regazzi, the company's CEO. And I'm joined today by [Maya Chai], our Corporate Controller; and Dr. Lutz Henckels, our Executive VP, CFO and Chief Operating Officer.
Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that this conference call may include forward-looking statements, including statements about future results of operations and margins, future orders, growth and shipments. Actual results may differ significantly due to risks and uncertainties such as delays with manufacturing and orders for our products and services, receipt or timing of future orders, cancellation or deferrals of existing
Q3 2022 Giga-tronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 08, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...