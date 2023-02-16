Feb 16, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Bob Power - OTC Markets Group - Analyst



Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is Bob Power. And on behalf of OTC Markets, we're very pleased you've joined us for today's battery and precious metals presentations. Our next live presentation comes from Giga Metals Corp.



(Operator Instructions) On a final note, all of today's presentations will be recorded and available for 24/7 replay. At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Mark Jarvis, CEO and Chairman of Giga Metals Corporation, which trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol HNCKF and on the TSXV under the symbol GIGA. Welcome, Mark.



Mark Jarvis - Giga Metals Corp. - CEO & Chairman



Well, thank you very much, and I'm very happy to be here. And I just want to welcome everybody that's listening in.



So this first slide shows where our camp is. And we've also got a 1-kilometer air strip rig beside the Turnagain River, so we can land fixed-wing aircraft here. There is a road to the main highway, but it's a road that's going to need quite a bit of upgrading to