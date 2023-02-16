Feb 16, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT
Bob Power - OTC Markets Group - Analyst
Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is Bob Power. And on behalf of OTC Markets, we're very pleased you've joined us for today's battery and precious metals presentations. Our next live presentation comes from Giga Metals Corp.
(Operator Instructions) On a final note, all of today's presentations will be recorded and available for 24/7 replay. At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Mark Jarvis, CEO and Chairman of Giga Metals Corporation, which trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol HNCKF and on the TSXV under the symbol GIGA. Welcome, Mark.
Mark Jarvis - Giga Metals Corp. - CEO & Chairman
Well, thank you very much, and I'm very happy to be here. And I just want to welcome everybody that's listening in.
So this first slide shows where our camp is. And we've also got a 1-kilometer air strip rig beside the Turnagain River, so we can land fixed-wing aircraft here. There is a road to the main highway, but it's a road that's going to need quite a bit of upgrading to
Giga Metals Corp at OTC Markets Battery & Precious Metals Investor Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Feb 16, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...