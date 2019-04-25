Q1 2019 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first quarter presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra NegÃ¥rd, and I'm Head of Investor Relations.



As always, we will start with our CEO, Helge Leiro Baastad, who will run through the highlights of the quarter; followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will go through the numbers in more detail. And we have plenty of time for Q&A after the session.



Helge, please?



Helge Leiro Baastad - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO



Thank you, Mitra. Good morning and welcome, everyone. The first quarter in 2019 was characterized by more favorable weather conditions in Norway compared to the first quarter 2018 as well as strong financial markets