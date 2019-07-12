Q2 2019 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR



Helge Leiro Baastad



Helge Leiro Baastad - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO



Thank you, Mitra. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. I'm very pleased to report a strong set of second quarter results, which reflect the clear improvement in our underlying profitability, to a large extent due to strong and effective profitability measures.