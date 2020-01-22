Jan 22, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Gjensidige Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Mitra NegÃ¥rd, Head of IR. Please go ahead, madam.
Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to this fourth quarter presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra NegÃ¥rd, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. As always, we will start with our CEO, Helge Baastad, who will go through the highlights of the quarter; followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will run through the numbers in further detail. And we will have plenty of time for a Q&A at the end.
Helge, please?
Helge Leiro Baastad - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO
Thank you, Mitra. Good morning and welcome, everyone.
Starting with the fourth quarter on Page 2, we delivered a strong result. We generated a profit before tax of NOK 1.7 billion. The group's underwriting result for the
Q4 2019 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 22, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
