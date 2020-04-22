Q1 2020 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Gjensidige Q1 2020 Results Presentation. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd, Head of IR. Please go ahead.
Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR
Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this first quarter presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra NegÃ¥rd, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. As always, we will start with our CEO, Helge Leiro Baastad, who will go through the highlights of the quarter; followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will run through the numbers in further detail. And we will have plenty of time for Q&A at the end.
Helge, please.
Helge Leiro Baastad - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO
Thank you very much, Mitra. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. I hope you are healthy and well. These are extraordinary times for all of us, with the world facing unprecedented challenges in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
