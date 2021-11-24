Nov 24, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Gjensidige's 2021 Virtual Capital Markets Day. My name is Mitra NegÃ¥rd, and I'm Head of Investor Relations.



Today, you will hear that we at Gjensidige continue to be firmly committed to create sustainable value for our stakeholders. We will present our ambitious goals for the next 4 years, and we will take you through how our operational and strategic priorities and strong capabilities will enable us to deliver on these.



We have 6 speakers today, all members of Gjensidige's executive management team. We will start with our CEO, Helge Leiro Baastad, who joined Gjensidige in 1998 and has been CEO since 2003. He will be followed by the Executive Vice Presidents for each of our 5 operational segments within non-life insurance.



RenÃ© FlÃ¸ystÃ¸l has been with Gjensidige since 2011. He will be sharing with you our key priorities to secure market leadership for our Private business in Norway.



We will then move on to Lars GÃ¸ran Bjerklund, who will be discussing our