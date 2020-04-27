Q1 2020 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. And welcome to Grupo Bimbo's First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. If you need a copy of the press release issued yesterday, it is available on the company's website at www.grupobimbo.com.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded, and that the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial and operating performance. All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the company's press release regarding forward-looking statements.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Daniel Servitje, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Bimbo. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel Javier Servitje Montull - Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. - Chairman, CEO & Member of Advisory Board



Well, thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Grupo Bimbo, I hope that you and your families are