Q4 2022 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull - Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. - Chairman, CEO & Member of Advisory Board
Thank you, very much and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Connected on the line today is our CFO, Diego Gaxiola, our new COO, Rafael Pamias; BBU's President, Fred Penny; Mark Bendix, Executive Vice President; Lou Minella, BBU's Senior Vice President and several members of our finance team.
2022 was a remarkable year with historic financial performance, reaching $19.8 billion in net sales and $2.7 billion in EBITDA and posting 10% and 12%, 10-year compounded annual growth rates, respectively. We saw market
