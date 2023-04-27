Q1 2023 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull - Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. - Chairman, CEO & Chairman



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Connected on the line today is our CFO, Diego Gaxiola, COO, Rafael Pamias; Mark Bendix, Executive Vice President; and several members of our finance team.



We kicked off the year with a very strong first quarter. We continue to see the benefit from the pricing strategy implemented during 2022, which enabled us to surpass our expectations and last year's results. Our sales reached historic levels for the first quarter. Our EBITDA margin closed at 12.9%. We continue to post a double-digit 10-year CAGRs for sales and adjusted EBITDA. And our operating margin, excluding the MEPPs noncash benefit registered during the first quarter of 2022, strongly improved by 70 basis points, reaching 10%. We saw positive volume