Q2 2023 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull - Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Connected on the line today is our CFO, Diego Gaxiola; our COO, Rafael Pamias; Mark Bendix, Executive Vice President; and several members of our finance team. I'm very proud of the remarkable results of the quarter. Despite the FX rate effect and a highly inflationary environment, we reached record levels of sales and EBITDA growing more than 4% and nearly 8%, respectively.



Excluding FX effect, net sales grew at a double-digit rates while the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 50 basis points. Bimbo QSR and Bimbo Brazil organizations outperformed, and we saw strong sales growth and EBITDA margin expansion in all 4 regions, even considering