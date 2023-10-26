Q3 2023 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Grupo Bimbo's Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. If you need a copy of the press release issued yesterday, it is available on the company's website at www.grupobimbo.com.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded and that the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial and operating performance. All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the company's press release regarding forward-looking statements.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Rafael Pamias, Chief Operating Officer of Grupo Bimbo. Please go ahead, sir.



Rafael Pamias Romero - Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. - COO



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Connected on the line today is our CFO, Diego Gaxiola; Mark Bendix, Executive Vice President; and several members of our